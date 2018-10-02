DODSON, James S. “Jamey,” 59

Racine, Sept. 26, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LYNCH, Patricia R., 67

Burlington, Sept. 29, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

NIESEN, Jane, 67

Sturtevant, Oct. 1, The Woods of Caledonia, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PEREZ, Delfina, 82

Racine, Sept. 28, at her residence, Strouf Funeral Home, Racine.

ROBINSON, William P. “Bill,” 77

Racine, Sept. 29, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, Mount Pleasant.

SCHIMEK, Harold E., 99

Racine, Oct. 1, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SOMMERS, Ora M., 88

Burlington, Sept. 28, Boland Hall, Wisconsin Veterans Home, Dover, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Oct. 2, 2018
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments