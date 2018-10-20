Try 1 month for 99¢

MUELLER, Allen D., 71

Racine, Oct. 19, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

PAISLEY, James A., 82

Union Grove, Oct. 19, Union Grove, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Union Grove.

VERSCHUEREN, Elmer J., 90

Racine, Oct. 15, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WINGARD, Marilyn, 86

Racine, Oct. 17, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory.

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Oct. 20, 2018
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments