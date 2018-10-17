Try 1 month for 99¢

FERRARI, Thierry, 51

Burlington, Oct. 16, Aurora Medical Center, Pleasant Prairie, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

JACOBSON, Kathleen G., 59

Union Grove, Oct. 15, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

MEYER, Raymond P., 71

Franksville, Oct. 16, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

PINNO, Monya P.B., 103

Racine, Oct. 16, Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

the life of: Deaths: Oct. 17, 2018
