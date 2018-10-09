Try 1 month for 99¢

AUSTIN, Norma J., 94

Racine, Sept. 12, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

DAVIDSON, Guyan R. “Guy,” 96

Racine, Oct. 6, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

FUNK, Carol A., 64

Sturtevant, Oct. 6, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

PETERSON, Gloria D., 89

Racine, Oct. 8, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

RUCKER, L.C., 74

Racine, Oct. 8, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

STABBE, Blaine T., 71

Camp Douglas, Oct. 5, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

TANNER, Stuart J.F., 42

Sturtevant, Oct. 8, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Oct. 9, 2018
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments