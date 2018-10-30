Try 1 month for 99¢

ADAMS, Joshua L., 25

Racine, Oct. 28, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BUHLER, Edith, 85

Racine, Oct. 28, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

FLIESS, Clarence G., 97

Adams, Oct. 26, Liberty Manor, Adams, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MARTIN, Cartier, infant

Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MARTIN, Kartier, infant

Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

REESE, Roland “Gene,” 84

Burlington, Oct. 28, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

REGO, Donna M., 77

Burlington, Oct. 28, St. Joseph Hospital, West Bend, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

SHOVERS, Alvin J., 90

Racine, Oct. 28, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Oct. 30, 2018
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments