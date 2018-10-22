Try 1 month for 99¢

BAUMEISTER, Lorraine A., 84

Burlington, Oct. 20, at her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

BRAUN, Emma M., 97

Racine, Oct. 21, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

CHAPMAN, Esther R., 83

Oct. 18, at Brookdale Assisted Living, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HALL, Martha L. “Marty,” 79

Oct. 20, at Froedtert South-Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MARCSIS, Joseph, 73

Racine, Oct. 20, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

RUSK, Jerold A., 90

Kansasville, Oct. 20, at Arbor View, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Oct. 22, 2018
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments