MARKUS, Robert H. “Bob,” 81

Racine, Sept. 29, at Lake View Place, Fond du Lac, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MERCURIO, Danny, 66

Sept. 30, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

POHL, Faye, 81

Wateford, Sept. 27, at her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

RANSAVAGE, Robert, 85

Waterford, Sept. 26, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

RUFFIN-DOTSON, Darrle, 54

Racine, Sept. 27, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

THOMPSON, Richard

Sept. 27, Suminski Family LifeStory Funeral Home, Milwaukee.

