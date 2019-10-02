MARKUS, Robert H. “Bob,” 81
Racine, Sept. 29, at Lake View Place, Fond du Lac, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
MERCURIO, Danny, 66
Sept. 30, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
POHL, Faye, 81
Wateford, Sept. 27, at her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
You have free articles remaining.
RANSAVAGE, Robert, 85
Waterford, Sept. 26, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
RUFFIN-DOTSON, Darrle, 54
Racine, Sept. 27, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
THOMPSON, Richard
Sept. 27, Suminski Family LifeStory Funeral Home, Milwaukee.
To plant a tree in memory of 2019 Deaths: Oct., 2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.