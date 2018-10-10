Try 1 month for 99¢

AUSTIN, Norma J., 94

Racine, Sept. 12, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

BLACKWELL, Richard L., 78

Caledonia, Oct. 7, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

CHIZEK, Michael W. Sr. “Mick,” 75

Mount Pleasant, Oct. 9, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HAVEN, Dwight J., 76

Racine, Oct. 3, Harbor Chase Senior Living, Gainesville, Fla., Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MULDER, Lee M., 71

Racine, Oct. 7, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

OWENS, Marvin V. Jr. “Marv,” 60

Racine, Oct. 3, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

PETERSON, Gloria A., 89

Racine, Oct. 8, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SCHOEFFLER, David F., 68

Mount Pleasant, Oct. 7, Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

SIAMOF, Fatima, 80

Kenosha, Oct. 1, Froedtert South-Kenosha Medical Center, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

SILVANI, Georgette J., 68

Racine, Oct. 9, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SLIFKA, Thomas S., 61

Wind Lake,Oct. 9, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

