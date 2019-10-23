{{featured_button_text}}

ALDRICH, Ann M., 42

Janesville, Oct. 21, at St. Coletta of Wisconsin, Jefferson, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

ANDERSON,

Thomas D., 24

Caledonia, Oct. 7, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

BARRON, Roger H., 67

Oct. 17, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

GENDRICH, William J., 82

Honey Creek, Oct. 20, at Aurora Burlington Hospital, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

ITZENHUISER,

Robert J.L., 76

Racine, Oct. 20, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JAMES, Millicent “Penny,” 75

Racine, Oct. 22, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KUHL, Lorna L., 83

Racine, Oct. 20, Aurora Medical Center Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

McWHORTER,

WC “Mack,” 86

Racine, Oct. 20, at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

PUCELY, Lucy M., 95

Mount Pleasant, Oct. 21, at Lakeshore at Siena, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

STEVENS, William M., 50

Salem, formerly of Racine, Oct. 18, 2019, in Costa Rica, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WEIS, Daniel J., 77

Burlington, Oct. 18, at Advocate Aurora Hospital, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

