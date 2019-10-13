{{featured_button_text}}

COOK, Marilyn, 64

Racine, Oct. 9, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LUCARELI, Peggy Ann, 82

Racine, Oct. 11, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MARTEN, Frank H., 90

Racine, Oct. 8, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

NYBERG, Eugenia D., 85

Racine, Oct. 10, at Ridgewood Care Center, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

RUETER, Marilynn G., 81

Burlington, Oct. 12, at Arbor View, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory.

SCHULTZ, Mary, 82

Racine, Oct. 11, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

