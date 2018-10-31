Try 1 month for 99¢

EDWARDS, Todd E., 76

Waterford, Oct. 30, Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

JOHNSON, Richard “Red,” 76

Racine, Oct. 28, Season’s Hospice, Waukesha, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PONCE, Joseph J. III

San Angelo, formerly of Racine, Oct. 28, Gutierrez Funeral Chapels, San Angelo, Texas.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Oct. 31, 2018
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments