Deaths: Oct, 8, 2020
KIMMONS, Linda L., 70

Racine, Oct. 4, at Villa at Lincoln Park, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ROGERS, Wilma Faye, 84

Racine, Sept. 27, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SCHEEF, Allen D., 77

Racine, Oct. 6, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

