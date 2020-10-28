 Skip to main content
Deaths: Oct. 30, 2020
Deaths: Oct. 30, 2020

DOMANIK, Martha Ann, 69

Waterford, Oct. 26, Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

DYKSTRA, Daniel Richard, Sr., 69

Oct. 27, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

JOHNSON, Billie L., 69

Racine, Oct. 27, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

