Deaths: Oct. 24, 2020
LANGBERG, Anita N., 95

Mesquite, Nev., formerly of Racine, Oct. 18, at Highland Manor of Mesquite, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LANGLOIS, Michael A., 40

Racine, Oct. 21, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

MAITI, Pablo M., 74

Burlington, Oct. 22, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

NIENOW, Janice, 78

Waterford, Oct. 20, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

ODDERS, Charles B., 93

Racine, Oct. 19, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

PIORO, Velvina, 95

Caledonia, Oct. 18, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

SHIPLETT, Patricia, 85

Kansasville, Oct. 23, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

TICKANEN, Beth V., 57

Burlington, Oct. 23, at Bay at Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

