Deaths

Deaths: Oct. 23, 2022

BENGSTON, Jerome, 88

Racine, Oct. 12, at Ascension All Saints, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

DOSS, Hettie I., 88

Sturtevant, Oct. 18, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

FUENTES, Lorenza L., 95

Racine, Oct. 21, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HANSEN, Bettie, 96

Racine, Oct. 9, at Ignite Medical Resorts in Oak Creek, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

HUNTER, Robert G., 72

Raymond, Oct. 21, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Heritage Funeral Home, Oak Creek.

LUE, Sharon A., 69

Racine, Oct. 13, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant

NELSON, Patricia G., 89

Kenosha, Oct. 20, Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PARAGAMIAN, Patricia “Pat” J., 84

Racine, Oct. 21, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

RANKER, Larry D., 71

Oct. 20, Aurora Memorial Hospital, Burlington, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

VARGAS, David A.

Formerly of Racine, Oct. 20, at his residence in Abiquiu, New Mexico, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

