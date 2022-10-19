 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths

Deaths: Oct. 19, 2022

  • 0

AMAYA, Miguel “Sarge,” 74

Racine, Oct. 14, at Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

BELL, Hubert L., 61

Racine, Oct. 14, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

FALL, Jill E., 75

Racine, Oct. 16, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HANRAHAN, Gregg W., 54

Racine, Oct. 16, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PERRY, John E., 75

Mount Pleasant, Oct. 17, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

TAYLOR, Trebien M. “Trey,” 23

Racine, Oct 14, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rolls Royce unveils fully electric 'Spectre' car with nearly $400,000 price tag

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News