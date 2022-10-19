Deaths: Oct. 19, 2022

AMAYA, Miguel “Sarge,” 74
Racine, Oct. 14, at Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
BELL, Hubert L., 61
Racine, Oct. 14, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
FALL, Jill E., 75
Racine, Oct. 16, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
HANRAHAN, Gregg W., 54
Racine, Oct. 16, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
PERRY, John E., 75
Mount Pleasant, Oct. 17, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
TAYLOR, Trebien M. “Trey,” 23
Racine, Oct 14, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.