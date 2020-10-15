 Skip to main content
Deaths: Oct. 15, 2020
Deaths: Oct. 15, 2020

DZIEKAN, Thomas L., 77

Yorkville, Oct. 12, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

POPA, Thomas Ralph, 72

Racine, Oct. 12, Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

