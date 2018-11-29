Try 1 month for 99¢

McLAIN, Lonnie, 70

Racine, Nov. 28, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

NESBY, Ruth L., 70

Racine, Nov. 28, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

OBRY, Gary A., 75

Mount Pleasant, Nov. 28, Franklin Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SCHULZ, Arlene A., 84

Mount Pleasant, Nov. 28, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Nov. 29, 2018
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments