BOCKAROVSKA, Cara, 90

Mount Pleasant, Nov. 24, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

ERTEL, Harold, 92

Racine, Nov. 24, at Lakeshore at Siena, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

PATTON, Joan S., 79

Racine, Nov. 24, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

the life of: Deaths: Nov. 26, 2018
