PODHOLA, Lorraine B, 89

Waterford, formerly of Racine, Nov. 4, at Elder Care Cottages, Waterford, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

SCHWARTZ, Raymond A., 63

Racine, Nov. 4, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

SHAFFER, Christine M., 68

Minneapolis, formerly of Racine, Sept. 2 in Longarone, Italy, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

the life of: Deaths: Nov. 7, 2018
