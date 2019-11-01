{{featured_button_text}}

DOWD, Jeffrey L., 79

Mount Pleasant, Oct. 29, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JEFFERSON, Rosie Lee, 93

Racine, Oct. 31, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LUTKUS, Anthony “Tony” A., 38

Racine, Oct. 29, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SIEG, Arnold “Arnie,” 81

Caledonia, Oct. 31, Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

SMITH, Larry C., 62

Racine, Oct. 29, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

