Deaths: Nov. 7, 2019
ALBERT, Jonathan “Johnny” G., 25

Union Grove, Nov. 3, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SCHMIDT. Judith “Judy” R., 65

Waterford, Nov. 6, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

Digital Content Coordinator

Brenda Wishau is the digital content coordinator for The Journal Times.

