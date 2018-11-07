Try 1 month for 99¢

SAX, Marvin K., 75

Yorkville, Nov. 3, Wisconsin Veterans Home, Union Grove, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home, Union Grove.

WILLIAMS, Phillip D. “Pat,” 88

Racine, Nov. 5, Clement J. Zablocki Veterans Administration Medical Center, Milwaukee, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

REITSMA, Patricia J., 84

Nov. 7 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SMITH JR., Charles W., 81

Racine, Nov. 7, Wisconsin Veterans Home Boland Hall, Wilson Funeral Home

Deaths: Nov. 8, 2018
