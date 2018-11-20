Try 1 month for $3

BLASCOE, Cheryl A., 57

Racine, Nov. 18, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MUZENSKI, Edward H., 100

Racine, Nov. 18, St. Monica’s Senior Living, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

RIVERA, Reyes, 73

Racine, Nov. 19, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

the life of: Deaths: Nov. 20, 2018
