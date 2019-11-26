Deaths: Nov. 26, 2019


BUGALECKI, Scott A., 32

Mount Pleasant, Nov. 20, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CHRISTIANSEN, Ted A., 53

Nov. 21, at Seasons Hospice Inpatient Center, Waukesha, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

STEIMLE, Rosemary C., 92

Racine, Nov. 23, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

WRIGHT, Alexander, 75

Youngsville, N.C., formerly of Racine, Nov. 22, at Duke Raleigh Hospital, Raleigh, N.C.

