PARK, Jenny H., 73

Kenosha, Nov. 5, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

RADWILL, Joann, 79

Racine, Nov. 4, Hospice Alliance, Pleasant Prairie, Sturnio Funeral Home, Racine.

SCHNEIDER, Robert J. “Robbie,” 53

Racine, Nov. 5, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

TUINSTRA, Cornelius “Neal,” 85

Racine, Nov. 3, Bay Harbor, Racine, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

the life of: Deaths: Nov. 6, 2018
