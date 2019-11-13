Deaths: Nov. 13, 2019
Deaths: Nov. 13, 2019

BeBOW, Richard “Rich” J., 88

Racine, Nov. 6, 2019 at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

BIERMANN, Kathleen B., 61

Union Grove, Nov. 10, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

CLEVEN, Betty C., 98

Nov. 9, at her son’s residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

HOLDER, Colleen M., 69

Rochester, Nov. 12, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

KNOP, Bonne R., 89

Racine, Nov. 9, at Shorelight Memory Care, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

VAN SWOL, Dale R., 83

Sturtevant, Nov. 10, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

WERNICKE, Dorothy, 96

Port Washington, Nov. 10, at Lincoln Village in Port Washington, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

