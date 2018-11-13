Try 1 month for 99¢

KALOUS, Lynne F., 56

Nov. 10, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LONGO-SMITH, Carol J., 71

Mount Pleasant, Nov. 9, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Nov. 13, 2018
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments