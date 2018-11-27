Try 3 months for $3

BRUMBY, Lois A., 67

Racine, Nov. 23, Lakeview Specialty Hospital, Waterford, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JOHNSON, Beverly Sr., 86

Racine, Nov. 26, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JOHNSON, LeRoy A., 74

Bristol, Nov. 24, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

MEVIS, Gerald T. “Jerry,” 60

Franksville, Nov. 26, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

the life of: Deaths: Nov. 27, 2018
