BRIGGS, Donald E., 89

Racine, Nov. 26, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HAGEN, Joan M., 90

Nov. 20, The Villa at Lincoln Park, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HAGOPIAN,

Beatrice M. “Bea,” 90

Racine, Nov. 27, at Luther Manor Health Center, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

KAPLAN, Janet M. “Jan,” 96

Racine, Nov. 26, Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SCHATZMAN,

Darlene J., 72

Dardanelle, Ark., formerly of Racine, Nov. 25, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Russellville, Ark., Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

SZKLARSKI,

Edward M., 67

Pleasant Prairie, Nov. 26, Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Medical Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

the life of: Deaths: Nov. 28, 2018
