Deaths: Nov. 27, 2019

FERRARINI, Dianne L., 72

Nov. 18, at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha, St. Michael’s Chapel, Palatine, Ill.

MARTINI, Jack. E., 86

Racine, Nov. 24, at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

