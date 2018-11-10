Try 1 month for 99¢

AMUNDSON, Carol A., 76

Franksville, Nov. 9, Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

POCZEKAJ, Barry L., 64

Waterford, Nov. 7, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

the life of: Deaths: Nov. 10, 2018
