BRESSAN, Denise, 53

Union Grove, Nov. 19, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

BUCCANERO, Ronald J., 76

Racine, Nov. 18, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ERWIN, Rosalie, 75

Waterford, Nov. 19, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

KLAUS, John G., 67

Union Grove, Nov. 18, Bay at Waters Edge, Kenosha, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Union Grove.

KNOTEK, Marcella A., 87

Nov. 20, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SCHMIDT, Felicia, 88

Union Grove, Nov. 20, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

the life of: Deaths: Nov. 21, 2018
