Try 1 month for 99¢

EUWING, Anita E., 101

Racine, Nov. 1, Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Medical Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JACKIM, Antone P., 88

King, Wis., formerly of Racine, Oct. 27, Maplecrest Crematorium, Wautoma.

SCHROEDER, Debra L., 66

Logansport, Ind., formerly of Racine, Oct. 22, Kroeger Funeral Crematorium, Logansport.

SRETENOVICH,

Ivanka “Eva,” 89

Racine, Nov. 1, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Nov. 3, 2018
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments