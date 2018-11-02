Try 1 month for 99¢

JACOBSON, Leonard O., 91

Burlington, Nov. 1, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

SHRAMEK, William J., 93

Burlington, Oct. 31, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

ZERZANEK, Jane M., 67

Union Grove, Oct. 31, Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Nov. 2, 2018
