FOX, Jonathon D., 39

Racine, Nov. 15, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HABERLE, Annie B., 89

Sturtevant, Nov. 17, Ridgewood Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SCHOLZ, Robert J., 62

Racine, Nov. 13, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SOTONA, Wayne R., 76

Racine, Nov. 14, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

WILLIAMS, Zephania, 17

Racine, Nov. 12, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

the life of: Deaths: Nov. 18, 2018
