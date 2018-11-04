Try 1 month for 99¢

HICKS, Betty Jean, 79

Racine, Nov. 3, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MATTHEWS, Therese, 92

Racine, Oct. 25, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

ORLOVSKY, Robert J. “Bob,” 80

Racine, Nov. 2, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

THOMAS, Justin Mathew, infant

Racine, Nov. 3, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

WOLFROM, Margaret A., 85

Racine, Nov. 3, Ridgewood Care Center, Mount Pleasant, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

the life of: Deaths: Nov. 4, 2018
