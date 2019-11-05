{{featured_button_text}}

EHIOROBO, Dr. Terry O., 53

Mount Pleasant, Oct. 24, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KLAMM, Rodger C. Sr., 77

Racine, Nov. 3, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

LEIH, Ruby V., 89

Racine, Nov. 3, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

MARCHETTI, Jacquelyn L., 73

Salem, Oct. 31, at Froedtert South, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

PRICE, Anthony R., 36

Racine, Nov. 1, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

RASHLEGER, Robert G. Sr., 92

Oct. 29, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SERDYNSKI, Brian T., 38

Union Grove, Nov. 2, at his residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

SIGRIST, Cheryl L., 53

Mount Pleasant, Nov. 1, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

To plant a tree in memory of 2019 s: Nov. 5 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments