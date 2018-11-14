Try 1 month for 99¢

DOWNEY, Joan C., 87

Racine, Nov. 12, North Point Assisted Living Center, Kenosha, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

OHM, Eldred H., 76

Racine, Nov. 10, Autumn Creek Assisted Living, Oak Creek, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

SCHUCKMAN, Betty J., 90

Burlington, Nov. 13, Pine Brook Pointe, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

SHEPLER, Jacqueline A. “Jackie,” 83

Formerly of Racine, Nov. 12, Greenville, Ga., Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Nov. 14, 2018
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments