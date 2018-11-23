Try 3 months for $3

BEUTTLER, Doris E., 91

Racine, Nov. 20, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

McWHORTER, Adarryl L., 46

Racine, Nov. 18, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SCHILLER, Koren, 54

Waterford, Nov. 21, Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

URHAUSEN, Mary K., 70

Wind Point, Nov. 20, Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare, St. Francis, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

Deaths: Nov. 23, 2018
