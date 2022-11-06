 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths: Nov. 6, 2022

ALLEN, Lonnis A., 73

Racine, Oct. 30, at Bonterra Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Atlanta, Georgia, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

ANDERSON, Johnny L. 63

Mayfield Village, Ohio, formerly of Racine, Oct. 10, at Altercare Mayfield Village, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

GRASSL, Kristina D., 38

Racine, Nov. 2, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

REYER, Keith P., 66

Burlington, Nov. 2, at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

WEILL, James M., 85

Mount Pleasant, Nov. 4, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WHITE, Kenya, 54

Racine, Oct. 29, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

