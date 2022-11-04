 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths

Deaths: Nov. 4, 2022

HORTON, Sherry, 69

Racine, Nov. 1, AccentCare Hospice Center, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

