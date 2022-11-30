 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths

Deaths: Nov. 30, 2022

BROWNLEE, Joe E., 85

Racine, Nov. 26, at AccentCare Hospice, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BURGE, Eleanor C., 96

Racine, Nov. 26, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

DRANE, Andre L., 65

Racine, Nov. 27, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

FULLER, Todd, 65

Yorkville, Nov. 28, at his residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home, Union Grove.

HANSEN, Cindy J., 79

Mount Pleasant, Nov. 25, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HOEFERT, Floyd E., 92

Waterford, Nov. 28, at Waterford Senior Living, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

MARQUARDT, Karen, 80

Kansasville, Nov. 28, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

RASMUSSEN, Lee A., 84

Racine, Nov. 29, in Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

STRELECKI, Stanley D. Jr., 72

Caledonia, Nov. 26, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

SWANSON, Gwen A., 93

Racine, Nov. 27, at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

