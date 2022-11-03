 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths

Deaths: Nov. 3, 2022

  • 0

THORNTON, Thomas E., 68

Mount Pleasant, Nov. 1, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

VANDERHEYDEN, Michael J., 82

Racine, Nov. 1, at Pleasant Point Senior Living, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

WARNER, Elizabeth, 91

Caledonia, Oct. 30, at Parkview Gardens, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Is your back straight right now or are you slouching?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News