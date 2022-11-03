Deaths: Nov. 3, 2022

THORNTON, Thomas E., 68
Mount Pleasant, Nov. 1, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
VANDERHEYDEN, Michael J., 82
Racine, Nov. 1, at Pleasant Point Senior Living, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
WARNER, Elizabeth, 91
Caledonia, Oct. 30, at Parkview Gardens, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
