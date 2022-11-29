Deaths: Nov. 29, 2022

BLICK, Aleatha “ Annie,” 80
Racine, Nov. 26, at Lakeshore at Siena, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
BORGARDT, Elizabeth “Betty,” 87
Kenosha (formerly of Racine), Nov. 27, at Home Inspired, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
DRAEGER, Carol A., 84
Mount Pleasant, Nov. 27, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
OBERST, Vickie L.
Racine, Nov. 25, at Primrose Memory Care, Appleton, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
OLSON, Dale M., 72
Kenosha (formerly of Racine), Nov. 27, at Froedtert South-Pleasant Prairie Campus, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
TOLFSON, Yong T., 75
Racine, Nov. 27, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
WOLF-DACENO, Alice B., 97
Racine, Nov. 26, at Parkview Gardens Assisted Living, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.