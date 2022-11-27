 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths

Deaths: Nov. 27, 2022

BOHN, Darrell Dean, 81

Racine, Nov. 23, Accent Care Hospice Lutheran Home, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

CASEY, Thomas Allen, 85

Racine, Nov. 23, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

COBB, Edward S., 88

Racine, Nov. 23, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

FEHLBERG, Janet Marie, 76

Mount Pleasant, Nov. 23, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

GORDON, Fredericka, 58

Racine, Nov. 23, Froedtert South Hospital, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GORDON, Rhonda, 43

Racine, Nov. 13, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JONES, Victoria L., 63

Racine, Nov. 23, at Aurora Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WEMMERT, Robert C., 95

Racine, Nov. 24, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

