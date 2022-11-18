Deaths: Nov. 18, 2022

McLAIN, Willie, 96
Racine, Nov. 17, Boland Hall Veterans Home, Dover, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SORENSON, Robert E., 77
Racine, Nov. 16, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
VALENTE, Eric, 48
Burlington, Nov. 12, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
