Deaths

Deaths: Nov. 18, 2022

McLAIN, Willie, 96

Racine, Nov. 17, Boland Hall Veterans Home, Dover, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SORENSON, Robert E., 77

Racine, Nov. 16, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

VALENTE, Eric, 48

Burlington, Nov. 12, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

