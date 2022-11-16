 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths

Deaths: Nov. 16, 2022

BALL, Robert, 67

Racine, Nov. 11, at AccentCare Hospice, Oak Creek, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

JOHNSON, Mark J., 58

Racine, Nov. 14, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

KIMBERLAIN, Beverly, 92

Racine, Nov. 14, at Ridgewood Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KUSTERS, William “Bill” E., 69

Racine, Nov. 13, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MCDANNEL, Martin, 77

Racine, Nov. 14, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

MAYPARK, David F., 58

Union Grove, Nov. 13, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

MILLER, Suzanne R. (nee: Wahlen), 73

Formerly of Racine, Nov. 15, at Gulf Coast Hospital, Fort Myers, Fla., Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

RYBARIK, Dennis A., 79

Mount Pleasant, Nov. 14, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SALENTINE, Lloyd M., 88

Franksville, Nov. 13, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

STEWART, William D., 57

Racine, Nov. 13, at Froedtert South Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

TROSSEN, Donald N., 83

Mount Pleasant, Nov. 12, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

VAN THULL, Sister Therese, 96

Racine, Nov. 11, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

