 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths: Nov. 14, 2021

  • 0

BOGUCKI, Edwin A., 89

Racine, Nov. 11, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

BRISSETTE, Betty A., 92

Mukwonago, Nov. 11, ProHealth Angels Grace Hospice, Oconomowoc, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

GOLDEN, Norman D., 67

Racine, Nov. 8, Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KOLP (nee: Rubner), Carolyn 'Carrie' A., 75

Racine, Aurora West Allis Medical Center, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

MACARENO (nee: Ochoa), Maria M., 93

Kenosha, Nov. 8, Elizabeth Residence, New Berlin, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

MADSEN, Walter R., 89

Racine, Nov. 12, Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Milwaukee,  Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

STEGER, Raymond 'Corky' H., 92

Racine, Nov. 11, Ridgewood Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine

Silkey Uati aka Walter 'Mane' Wilson, 64

Racine, Nov. 10, Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 37: Managing your debt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News