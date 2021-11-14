Deaths: Nov. 14, 2021

BOGUCKI, Edwin A., 89
Racine, Nov. 11, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
BRISSETTE, Betty A., 92
Mukwonago, Nov. 11, ProHealth Angels Grace Hospice, Oconomowoc, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
GOLDEN, Norman D., 67
Racine, Nov. 8, Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
KOLP (nee: Rubner), Carolyn 'Carrie' A., 75
Racine, Aurora West Allis Medical Center, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
MACARENO (nee: Ochoa), Maria M., 93
Kenosha, Nov. 8, Elizabeth Residence, New Berlin, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
MADSEN, Walter R., 89
Racine, Nov. 12, Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
STEGER, Raymond 'Corky' H., 92
Racine, Nov. 11, Ridgewood Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine
Silkey Uati aka Walter 'Mane' Wilson, 64
Racine, Nov. 10, Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.