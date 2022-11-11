 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths

Deaths: Nov. 11, 2022

  • 0

BOJCEVSKI, Mite, 74

Kenosha, Nov. 10, Froedtert South Hospital, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BRZEZINSKI, Terri J., 59

Racine, Nov. 7, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

DAVIDSON, Antonio “Jarvis,” 25

Kenosha, Oct. 30, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HELFRICH, Susan B., 66

Owen, formerly of Racine, Nov. 7, Clark County Rehabilitation & Living Center, Owen, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

IVERSON, Michael D., 70

Waterford, Nov. 9, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

KROES, Karyn M., 65

Union Grove, Nov. 8, Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MELDAHL, Marilyn D., 76

Kenosha, Nov. 9, Froedtert South, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MURRAY, James P., 60

Monticello, Oct. 26, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PANYK, Rodney A., 71

Racine, Nov. 4, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to tell if your itchy skin is just dry or something more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News