Deaths: Nov. 11, 2022

BOJCEVSKI, Mite, 74
Kenosha, Nov. 10, Froedtert South Hospital, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
BRZEZINSKI, Terri J., 59
Racine, Nov. 7, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
DAVIDSON, Antonio “Jarvis,” 25
Kenosha, Oct. 30, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HELFRICH, Susan B., 66
Owen, formerly of Racine, Nov. 7, Clark County Rehabilitation & Living Center, Owen, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
IVERSON, Michael D., 70
Waterford, Nov. 9, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
KROES, Karyn M., 65
Union Grove, Nov. 8, Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MELDAHL, Marilyn D., 76
Kenosha, Nov. 9, Froedtert South, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MURRAY, James P., 60
Monticello, Oct. 26, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
PANYK, Rodney A., 71
Racine, Nov. 4, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.